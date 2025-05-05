Royce Lewis News: Activated ahead of season debut

The Twins activated Lewis (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Lewis is poised to make his season debut Tuesday against the Orioles after missing the first month-plus of the season with a strained left hamstring late in spring training. He did not fare well at the plate in his six rehab games, going 4-for-23 with a 6:0 K:BB. Lewis also slashed a disappointing .233/.295/.452 in 82 contests with the Twins last season. Still, fantasy managers are likely going to want to have the talented 25-year-old in their lineups as long as Lewis is healthy.