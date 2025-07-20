Royce Lewis News: Delivers first career two homer day

Lewis went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Lewis took full advantage of the Colorado air, smashing a pair of home runs Sunday, a 451-foot blast in the fourth inning followed by another solo shot in the eighth. It marked the first multi-homer game of his career and his first long balls since returning from the injured list on July 1. The 26-year-old had shown limited impact at the plate prior to this outburst but is now 12-for-47 (.255) with four extra-base hits over 14 games since his return. With Lewis' power stroke starting to resurface, he may be finding his rhythm just in time for a strong second half.