Ryan McMahon News: Belts homer in win

McMahon went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's win over St. Louis.

The third baseman extended his hit streak to six games Tuesday with a three-run homer off Erick Fedde in the third inning. A popular trade candidate ahead of the deadline, McMahon is heating up at the right time, slashing .333/.417/.857 with two doubles, three homers and seven RBI during the streak. He's posted an OPS above .700 in every regular season since 2019 and is under contract through 2027, making him an appealing target for contenders who could net the Rockies an intriguing package in return.