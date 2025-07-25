Ryan McMahon News: NY debut expected Saturday

McMahon is expected to be available to make his Yankees debut Saturday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees acquired McMahon in a trade with the Rockies on Friday morning, but the veteran third baseman wasn't able to join the team in time to be in the lineup against Philadelphia. However, McMahon seems likely to be part of the starting nine Saturday, as he's slated to take over as New York's primary third baseman. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have been splitting starts at the hot corner of late, and both are expected to see fewer opportunities now that McMahon is in the fold.