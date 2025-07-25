Ryan McMahon News: Set to debut Saturday

McMahon is expected to be available to make his Yankees debut Saturday against the Phillies, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The Yankees acquired McMahon in a trade with the Rockies on Friday, but the veteran third baseman wasn't able to arrive in New York in time to make his debut in the series opener with the Phillies later that day. However, McMahon seems likely to be part of the starting nine Saturday, and he's slated to take over as New York's primary third baseman moving forward. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have been splitting starts at the hot corner of late, and both are expected to see fewer opportunities now that McMahon is in the fold.