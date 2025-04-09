Ryan Pepiot News: Grabs first win of 2025

Pepiot (1-1) earned the win against the Angels on Wednesday. He gave up three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings.

All three of the runs Pepiot gave up came on solo home runs, but he got enough help from the Rays' offense (mostly from Jose Caballero's grand slam in the first inning) to earn his first win of the 2025 season. Pepiot generated 16 first-pitch strikes and 15 whiffs in 91 pitches, and through three starts he's posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 16 innings. He'll look to make it two wins in a row in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against Boston.