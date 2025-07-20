Ryan Yarbrough Injury: Hasn't progressed to mound work

Yarbrough (oblique) began a throwing program July 9 but hasn't yet thrown from a mound, per MLB.com.

Yarbrough landed on the injured list June 22 after being diagnosed with a right oblique strain. The left-hander was initially shut down from throwing before beginning a progression July 9. However, Yarbrough's ramp-up has been slow, as he hasn't yet advanced to tossing from a mound. With that in mind, the veteran hurler probably won't be ready to return to the Yankees until sometime in August.