Ryne Nelson News: Goes six scoreless in no-decision

Nelson did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 extra-innings win over the Pirates, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four over six scoreless innings.

Nelson threw just 53 of 88 pitches for strikes but limited the Pirates to one hit while turning in his fourth quality start in his last five outings. The 27-year-old has allowed only eight earned runs during that stretch, and he's yielded two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight contests. He'll carry a 3.29 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 73:28 K:BB across 90.1 innings into a road matchup with the Tigers next week.