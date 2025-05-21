Salvador Perez News: Collects three hits

Perez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and a double during Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

Perez fell a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, including a fourth-inning homer off Logan Webb to put the Royals up 6-1. The catcher's long ball was his first since April 13, a shockingly long stretch for the power-hitting backstop who hit 141 combined homers in the last four seasons. In 199 plate appearances, Perez is slashing .223/.258/.346 with three home runs, 14 doubles and 23 RBI.