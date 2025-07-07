Menu
Fantasy Home
MLB DFS

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7

Ryan Pohle dives into team stacks and pitchers for Monday's MLB slate, featuring the Rangers' Jacob deGrom in a favorable matchup against the Angels.
July 7, 2025
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Monday, July 7
July 7, 2025
DFS MLB
SPECIAL OFFER

Get 25% OFF

Dominate your NFL Draft this season with limited time offer. Use promo code PURPLE
PROMO CODE PURPLE

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponement in Marlins at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!

We start off the week with two elite pitching options in the $10k range in Jacob deGrom and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. My preference of the two is deGrom due to the much better matchup. The Angels strikeout at the highest rate in MLB, and they've seen little production out of the bottom of their lineup.

We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Tanner Bibee and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts is the value option of the group given his $1,600 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. He hasn't been great this year but a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field is always enticing. Meanwhile, Sanchez has been very good this year and went for 36.2 DK points in an earlier meeting against the Giants this year. Yu Darvish will be making his season debut but he will likely be on a slightly limited pitch count. Note that Yusei Kikuchi and Janson Junk also rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponement in Marlins at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!

We start off the week with two elite pitching options in the $10k range in Jacob deGrom and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. My preference of the two is deGrom due to the much better matchup. The Angels strikeout at the highest rate in MLB, and they've seen little production out of the bottom of their lineup.

We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Tanner Bibee and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts is the value option of the group given his $1,600 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. He hasn't been great this year but a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field is always enticing. Meanwhile, Sanchez has been very good this year and went for 36.2 DK points in an earlier meeting against the Giants this year. Yu Darvish will be making his season debut but he will likely be on a slightly limited pitch count. Note that Yusei Kikuchi and Janson Junk also rank well in the metrics below. 

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Jacob deGrom1331
Yoshinobu Yamamoto24111
Cristopher Sanchez3227
Tanner Bibee412914
Yusei Kikuchi5559
Jose Berrios6985
Freddy Peralta76412
Richard Fitts817162
Brady Singer9101010
Noah Cameron108133
Zac Gallen1115616
Janson Junk12176
Landen Roupp1371213
Yu Darvish14N/AN/A15
Colton Gordon1511118
Andrew Heaney16131517
Sean Burke17141418
Austin Gomber1816174

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Red Sox6.61High
Blue Jays5.410High
Reds5.25Medium
Royals5.212High
Padres4.411Medium
Dodgers4.36High
Astros4.32Low
Rangers4.317High
Phillies4.34Medium
Marlins4.23Medium
Diamondbacks4.013Low
Pirates3.79Medium
Angels3.515Low
White Sox3.516Low
Giants3.514Low
Brewers3.57Low
Guardians3.518Medium
Rockies3.38High

My primary team stack targets

Red Sox vs. LHP Gomber (5.73 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Romy Gonzalez, Nate Eaton, Trevor Story, Roman Anthony

Blue Jays vs. RHP Burke (4.83 FIP, 19.2 K%). Key pieces: Vladimir Guerrero, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Bo Bichette

Royals vs. LHP Heaney (4.61 FIP, 18.4 K%). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt, Mark Canha

Rangers vs. LHP Kikuchi (3.79 FIP vs. 2.81 ERA). Key pieces: Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Sam Haggerty

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.