Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponement in Marlins at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!

We start off the week with two elite pitching options in the $10k range in Jacob deGrom and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. My preference of the two is deGrom due to the much better matchup. The Angels strikeout at the highest rate in MLB, and they've seen little production out of the bottom of their lineup.

We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Tanner Bibee and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts is the value option of the group given his $1,600 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. He hasn't been great this year but a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field is always enticing. Meanwhile, Sanchez has been very good this year and went for 36.2 DK points in an earlier meeting against the Giants this year. Yu Darvish will be making his season debut but he will likely be on a slightly limited pitch count. Note that Yusei Kikuchi and Janson Junk also rank well in the metrics below.

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):