Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings
In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings nine-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.
*Possible postponement in Marlins at Reds game. Proceed accordingly!
We start off the week with two elite pitching options in the $10k range in Jacob deGrom and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. My preference of the two is deGrom due to the much better matchup. The Angels strikeout at the highest rate in MLB, and they've seen little production out of the bottom of their lineup.
We've also starred Cristopher Sanchez, Tanner Bibee and Richard Fitts in our optimizer. Fitts is the value option of the group given his $1,600 discount compared to his FanDuel salary. He hasn't been great this year but a matchup against the Rockies away from Coors Field is always enticing. Meanwhile, Sanchez has been very good this year and went for 36.2 DK points in an earlier meeting against the Giants this year. Yu Darvish will be making his season debut but he will likely be on a slightly limited pitch count. Note that Yusei Kikuchi and Janson Junk also rank well in the metrics below.
Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 IP marked as N/A):
|Pitcher
|Fantasy Points
|FIP
|K%
|Opponent K%
|Jacob deGrom
|1
|3
|3
|1
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|2
|4
|1
|11
|Cristopher Sanchez
|3
|2
|2
|7
|Tanner Bibee
|4
|12
|9
|14
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5
|5
|5
|9
|Jose Berrios
|6
|9
|8
|5
|Freddy Peralta
|7
|6
|4
|12
|Richard Fitts
|8
|17
|16
|2
|Brady Singer
|9
|10
|10
|10
|Noah Cameron
|10
|8
|13
|3
|Zac Gallen
|11
|15
|6
|16
|Janson Junk
|12
|1
|7
|6
|Landen Roupp
|13
|7
|12
|13
|Yu Darvish
|14
|N/A
|N/A
|15
|Colton Gordon
|15
|11
|11
|8
|Andrew Heaney
|16
|13
|15
|17
|Sean Burke
|17
|14
|14
|18
|Austin Gomber
|18
|16
|17
|4
Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact
Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:
|Team
|Implied Runs
|BABIP
|Stack Popularity
|Red Sox
|6.6
|1
|High
|Blue Jays
|5.4
|10
|High
|Reds
|5.2
|5
|Medium
|Royals
|5.2
|12
|High
|Padres
|4.4
|11
|Medium
|Dodgers
|4.3
|6
|High
|Astros
|4.3
|2
|Low
|Rangers
|4.3
|17
|High
|Phillies
|4.3
|4
|Medium
|Marlins
|4.2
|3
|Medium
|Diamondbacks
|4.0
|13
|Low
|Pirates
|3.7
|9
|Medium
|Angels
|3.5
|15
|Low
|White Sox
|3.5
|16
|Low
|Giants
|3.5
|14
|Low
|Brewers
|3.5
|7
|Low
|Guardians
|3.5
|18
|Medium
|Rockies
|3.3
|8
|High
My primary team stack targets
Red Sox vs. LHP Gomber (5.73 FIP, 1.8 HR/9). Key pieces: Carlos Narvaez, Romy Gonzalez, Nate Eaton, Trevor Story, Roman Anthony
Blue Jays vs. RHP Burke (4.83 FIP, 19.2 K%). Key pieces: Vladimir Guerrero, Addison Barger, Nathan Lukes, George Springer, Bo Bichette
Royals vs. LHP Heaney (4.61 FIP, 18.4 K%). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt, Mark Canha
Rangers vs. LHP Kikuchi (3.79 FIP vs. 2.81 ERA). Key pieces: Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia, Wyatt Langford, Corey Seager, Sam Haggerty
Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success
Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:
- Gavin Sheets: 2-for-2, HR; 1.000 BA, 3.500 OPS
- Corbin Carroll: 7-for-13, 2 HR; .538 BA, 1.702 OPS
- Mark Canha: 7-for-22, 2 HR; .318 BA, 1.172 OPS
- Adolis Garcia: 3-for-12, 2 HR; .250 BA, 1.000 OPS
- Fernando Tatis: 5-for-20, 2 HR; .250 BA, .975 OPS
- Ketel Marte: 10-for-36, 2 HR; .278 BA, .878 OPS
- Jake Cronenworth: 8-for-26, HR; .308 BA, .958 OPS
- Andrew Benintendi: 10-for-35, HR; .286 BA, .845 OPS
