Salvador Perez News: Homers in win

Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Sunday's win over Miami.

Perez knocked a double and scored a run in the fourth inning before adding an insurance run with his solo shot in the eighth. He's up to 15 homers this season, including two during the three-game series against Miami and six in his last 10 appearances. The veteran slugger has gone 14-for-34 (.412) during that 10-game stretch, boosting his season slash line to .251/.294/.444 through 391 plate appearances.