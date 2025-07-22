Salvador Perez News: Slugs two homers in victory

Perez went 2-for-5 with a pair of two-run home runs in a 12-4 win versus the Cubs on Monday.

Perez cleared the wall twice in the contest, belting a two-run homer in the fourth inning and another two-run shot in the eighth. The veteran backstop has gone deep four times in his past three games and has batted .467 (7-for-15) with six RBI in his first four contests coming out of the All-Star break. After a slow start to the season, Perez is up to 17 homers on the campaign, and his 60 RBI ranks second-most among big-league backstops.