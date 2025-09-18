Alcantara gave up two runs in the second inning, including a solo homer to Blaine Crim, before surrendering another long ball to Yanquiel Fernandez in the seventh but ultimately limited Colorado enough to earn the win. The right-hander was one out shy of logging his fifth seven-inning outing in his last six starts, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.88 ERA and an excellent 42:7 K:BB across 40.2 innings while picking up four victories. The 30-year-old is scheduled to take the mound next against the Phillies.