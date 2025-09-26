It might have been too little too late for the Marlins' playoff aspirations, but Alcanatara really rediscovered his ace form for fantasy managers following the All-Star break. Friday was his eighth quality start in 13 outings since mid-July, a stretch where the right-hander submitted a 3.33 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 71:20 K:BB across his last 83.2 frames to improve his ERA from 7.22 entering the break to 5.36 to end the year. Although he struggled mightily during the first half, Alcantara's second-half surge certainly raised his stock significantly both in real life and in fantasy ahead of the offseason.