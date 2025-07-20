Sean Murphy News: Getting breather Sunday

Murphy isn't in the starting lineup Sunday versus the Yankees.

Murphy had started each of Atlanta's previous six games -- either at catcher or DH -- prior to getting a rest Sunday. He went 8-for-23 with three homers and seven RBI during that six-game stretch, justifying Atlanta's decision to get his bat into the lineup even on days when he didn't catch. Marcell Ozuna is back in the lineup at DH on Sunday after beginning on the bench three straight days, but it appears Murphy could cut it into Ozuna's playing time if he continues to swing a hot stick.