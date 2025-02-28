Sean Reid-Foley Injury: Expected to make Opening Day roster
Reid-Foley (shoulder) is out of minor-league options, making him a favorite to win a spot at the back of the Mets' bullpen if he proves in spring training that he's healthy, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old right-hander is being brought along carefully in camp from a right shoulder impingement that ended his 2024 campaign early. Reid-Foley was effective in the Mets' bullpen last season when he was on the mound however, posting a 1.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 21.2 innings. If he sees Grapefruit League action soon, he should still have time to get ready for Opening Day.
