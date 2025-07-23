Seth Lugo News: Downs Cubs with quality start

Lugo (7-5) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the Cubs, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The veteran righty delivered his 11th quality start of the season on 95 pitches, with 30 called or swinging strikes among his 58 total strikes. Lugo has lasted at least six innings in six of his last seven outings as he potentially auditions for a contender ahead of the trade deadline, posting a 2.55 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47:11 K:BB through 42.1 innings over that stretch. He lines up to make what could be his last start with the Royals at home early next week against Atlanta.