Seth Lugo News: Nearing multi-year extension

Lugo and the Royals are expected to finalize a multi-year contract extension in the coming days, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lugo was rumored to be a potential trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline, but an extension with the Royals would take a move elsewhere off the table. The right-hander is in the midst of his second season with Kansas City and has posted a 2.95 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 99 strikeouts over 113 innings in 19 starts. He's now set to make his regularly scheduled start Tuesday in Atlanta with no concerns of potentially being shipped out prior to the deadline.