Lugo struggled with command throughout his start and needed 90 pitches (57 strikes) to record just 14 outs. He gave up a run in the second inning after a pair of walks and was knocked out of the game in the fifth after a Joey Loperfido RBI single. Lugo had completed at least five frames in 10 straight outings entering Sunday's contest, producing a 2.61 ERA during that span. The veteran righty has walked four batters in two straight outings and now owns a 107:41 K:BB across 113.1 innings this season. Lugo will carry a 3.06 ERA into his next outing, which is projected to be in Minnesota next weekend.