Shane Baz News: Clobbered by White Sox

Baz (8-6) conceded eight runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings to take the loss in Monday's contest against the White Sox. He struck out four.

Nothing went right for the Tampa Bay right-hander, as he allowed a career-worst eight earned runs in this 87-pitch disaster. Baz did not have his sharpest stuff, managing to generate just six whiffs. The 26-year-old has been prone to implosions this season, with this marking the sixth time he has allowed five or more runs out of 20 total starts. Baz will carry a 4.66 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 111:42 K:BB across 114 total innings into a dangerous matchup at Cincinnati this weekend.