Shane Baz News: Fans career-best 11 in win
Baz (2-0) earned the win Monday versus Boston, striking out 11 over six one-run innings. He allowed two hits and no walks.
Baz was utterly dominant in this 98-pitch outing, generating an incredible 17 whiffs to set a new career best in Ks at 11. The only blemish on the right-hander's performance was a solo shot hit by Kristian Campbell in the third inning. Baz now sports a 1.42 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB across 19 innings. The 25-year-old faces another tough lineup in his next start, currently projected to be against the Yankees at home this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now