Shane Baz News: Fans five in loss

Baz (8-7) yielded two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Reds.

Baz coughed up a pair of runs in the first inning before settling in to finish his outing with four scoreless frames. He's now lost four consecutive starts, registering a 5.90 ERA during that span. Baz generated 15 swinging strikes on 100 total pitches Sunday, including seven with his fastball that averaged 96.8 mph. He now owns a 4.61 ERA with a 116:44 K:BB through 119 frames. Baz's next outing is projected to be at home against the Dodgers.