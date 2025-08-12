Baz had his longest start since he went seven innings July 1 in a start that was also against the A's. The right-hander didn't get any help Tuesday, nor did he do himself any favors by allowing four or more runs for the fourth time in five starts. He's now at a 4.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 140:50 K:BB through 135 innings across 24 starts. He's already exceeded the 118.2 innings he had across all levels in 2024, so it's possible the 26-year-old is wearing down a bit. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.