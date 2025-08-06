After holding the Angels scoreless in his first two innings, Baz unraveled with two outs in the third, giving up an RBI single to Nolan Schanuel before Mike Trout launched a game-tying, three-run homer. While Baz has had the strikeout pitch working of late, logging 17 punchouts over nine innings in his last two starts, he's struggled to provide much length -- the right-hander has failed to make it past five innings in any of his previous four outings. Overall, Baz sports a 4.92 with a 1.34 WHIP and 133:48 K:BB across 23 starts (128 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the A's on the road his next time out.