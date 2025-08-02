Baz at least managed to register 16 whiffs and fan eight to salvage what was an otherwise poor outing overall. The eight hits allowed were one shy of a season worst, and the 26-year-old right-hander walked multiple batters in his fifth straight start. Baz's impressive run to open the campaign is becoming quite a distant memory at this point -- he had posted a 2.45 ERA through April 25 -- and he'll carry a mediocre 4.79 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 124:46 K:BB through 124 frames into a scheduled road tilt against the Angels in Anaheim.