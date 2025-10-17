In what could certainly be considered the greatest single-game performance in MLB history, Ohtani's dominance as both a pitcher and hitter was on full display Friday. He struck out the side in the top of the first before giving himself a 1-0 lead with a 446-foot leadoff home run off Jose Quintana in the bottom of the frame. The two-way star then slugged a 469-foot shot off Chad Patrick in the fourth and completed the hat trick with a seventh-inning blast against Trevor Megill that traveled a mere 427 feet. After rattling off four consecutive victories over the Brewers, Ohtani and the Dodgers will now have a full week to rest up before facing either the Blue Jays or Mariners in what will be Los Angeles' second consecutive World Series appearance.