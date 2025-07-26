Shohei Ohtani News: Launches homer No. 38

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Ohtani began the game with a bang, smoking a 414-foot homer off star hurler Garrett Crochet in the first inning. That was the only time the two-way star managed to put the ball in play, however, as he struck out in his remaining three at-bats. Ohtani has been boom-or-bust of late -- he's homered six times over his past seven games but has also struck out 14 times during that stretch. That's been a season-long trend for the slugger -- he ranks second in MLB with 38 long balls but is also tied for sixth with 124 punchouts.