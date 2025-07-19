Shohei Ohtani News: Set for three-inning start

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ohtani will be limited to three innings in his start Monday against the Twins and will be piggybacked by right-hander Dustin May, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Over his five outings since making his Dodgers debut as a pitcher June 16, Ohtani has been followed in bulk relief by Ben Casparius, Justin Wrobleski or Emmet Sheehan, but Monday's contest will mark the first time that May has pitched behind him. After tossing a season-high three scoreless frames in his most recent appearance July 12 in San Francisco, Ohtani will replicate that workload Monday as the Dodgers continue to have him build up gradually coming off his September 2023 Tommy John surgery.