Shohei Ohtani News: Smacks homer in loss
Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.
Ohtani sparked a rally in the third inning with his homer and added an RBI single in the sixth. The two-way superstar has had a relatively quiet July as a batter, hitting .192 (10-for-52) over 14 games, though four of those hits have been homers. He's still at a .274/.379/.604 slash line on the year while adding 33 long balls, 63 RBI, 92 runs scored, 12 doubles, seven triples and 13 stolen bases through 97 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now