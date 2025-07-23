Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Spencer Steer headshot

Spencer Steer News: Getting rested Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 23, 2025 at 7:13am

Steer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Steer has been nursing a sore quadriceps in recent days, but his absence from the lineup Wednesday appears to be more of a maintenance day with the Reds wrapping up their series in Washington with a day game after a night game. Santiago Espinal will step in at first base in place of Steer, who had started each of the Reds' previous 15 contests.

Spencer Steer
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now