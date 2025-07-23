Spencer Steer News: Getting rested Wednesday

Steer is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Steer has been nursing a sore quadriceps in recent days, but his absence from the lineup Wednesday appears to be more of a maintenance day with the Reds wrapping up their series in Washington with a day game after a night game. Santiago Espinal will step in at first base in place of Steer, who had started each of the Reds' previous 15 contests.