Spencer Strider headshot

Spencer Strider News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:44am

Atlanta activated Strider (elbow) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Toronto.

Strider is set to make his long-awaited return from internal brace surgery, which he underwent last April. The right-hander reached 90 pitches in his final rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett, so he should be prepared for a fairly normal workload Wednesday. Strider's fastball velocity was down about two miles per hour during his rehab assignment, but the results are hard to ignore, as he allowed only two runs with a 27:5 K:BB over 13.2 innings.

Spencer Strider
Atlanta Braves
