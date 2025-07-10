MLB Player Props and Same Game Parlay for Braves vs Athletics

Check out Dan Dobish's picks for today as he focuses in tonight's rubber match between the Braves and the Athletics in the Sutter Health Park launching pad

There is plenty of matinee baseball on Thursday, but we're going to the west coast for the interleague series finalebetween the Atlanta Braves and The Athletics. Those teams battle at 9:05 p.m. ET at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, Calif. We'll take a look at a solid same-game parlay and prop possibilities. Let's get started.

Braves vs Athletics Props

The Braves (40-51) were embarrassed 10-1 in the interleague series opener Tuesday night, but Atlanta bounced back and trounced the Athletics (38-56) in Wednesday's game, 9-2. The Over (10.5) has cashed in each of the first two installments in this series.

Atlanta started quickly Wednesday night, piling up four runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the second inning. They took a 7-0 lead into the top of the fourth before the A's were able to get on the scoreboard in the fifth.

Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo homers Wednesday, including the leadoff homer to get things started. He also had a walk, and he is now hitting a robust .336. 3B Austin Riley was also able to get on the board with a 2-for-5 night, posting a double and a 2-run homer, while C Drake Baldwin was 2-for-5 with a 3-run homer. Even slumping DH Marcell Ozuna launched a solo shot.

The top four batters, including former A's 1B Matt Olson, ended up 8-for-18 with four homers, seven RBI and eight runs scored.

The A's came anywhere close on the offensive end, although they did cobble together nine hits. OF Tyler Soderstrom was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored, while 3B Gio Urshela finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, and it came with two outs. Leadoff hitter OF Lawrence Butler had an RBI, too.

Looking ahead to Thursday's finale, we have a pitching matchup between RHP Spencer Strider (3-7, 3.93 ERA, 1.16 WHIP) for the Braves, and LHP JP Sears (7-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.27 WHIP) for the A's.

The southpaw Sears has a 3-4 record, 5.63 ERA and 1.43 WHIP at home in 38.1 IP across eight starts, as opposed to a more respectable 4-3, 4.14 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 10 starts on the road.

Strider has struggled on the road, going 1-4 with a 4.68 ERA in 25 IP across five starts. However, he has a strong 1.20 WHIP, and teams are hitting just .195 against him in that span.

As long as you can get this number under -160, it is worth a look. If it sneaks up above that number, it's still worth pursuing, especially as part of a SGP, just go a little lighter.

We'll also rock with the Over based on the splits of Sears at home, and Strider on the road. We've had two high-scoring affairs in this series, and Thursday shouldn't be any different.

Looking to the player props, we're going to go low on Strider's strikeout total. While the A's are ninth in the majors, posting 797 strikeouts across 94 games, or an 8.48 K/9 ratio. Strider has managed just 28 strikeouts across 25 IP on the road, and he isn't likely to go terribly deep into the game. At plus-money, the Under on Strider's strikeouts is a steal.

MLB Best Bets