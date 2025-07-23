Spencer Torkelson News: Provides offense Wednesday

Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates.

Torkelson had one of just five Detroit hits on the afternoon and scored the team's lone run. While it's a modest stat line for the slugger, Torkelson did at least continue his solid start to the second half, as he's now 7-for-22 with three doubles and two runs scored across six games following the break. The 25-year-old remains a boom or bust fantasy option with tremendous power potential.