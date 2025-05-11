Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Starling Marte headshot

Starling Marte News: Not playing regularly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 4:36pm

Marte will serve as the Mets' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Marte had been occupying the short side of a platoon at DH with Jesse Winker (oblique) until the latter landed on the injured list Monday. Winker's absence hasn't opened up additional playing time for Marte though, as the veteran has been on the bench for each of the Mets' last three matchups against a right-handed starter. He'll get the nod Sunday versus southpaw Matthew Boyd, but manager Carlos Mendoza looks like he'll rotate other players through the DH spot against righties until Winker returns.

Starling Marte
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now