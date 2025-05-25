Steven Kwan News: Getting rare day off

Kwan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

With opening pitch for Sunday's game at 11:35 a.m. ET and a tough southpaw (Tarik Skubal) on the hill for the Tigers, Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt likely decided that it was an ideal time to give the left-handed-hitting Kwan his first day off of the season. Nolan Jones will cover Kwan's usual spot in left field, while second baseman Angel Martinez serves as the Guardians' table setter.