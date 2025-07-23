Stuart Fairchild Injury: Shelved with oblique strain
The Rays placed Fairchild on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right oblique strain.
Tampa Bay acquired Fairchild in a trade with Atlanta on Tuesday, but he'll now have to wait until August to make his Rays debut after being shelved with the injury. The Rays recalled utility man Coco Montes from Triple-A Durham to fill the open spot on the big club's bench.
