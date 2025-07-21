Stuart Fairchild News: Cast off 40-man roster

Atlanta designated Fairchild for assignment Monday.

Fairchild will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to Sandy Leon, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to give Atlanta some extra coverage behind the plate with manager Brian Snitker having frequently deployed backstops Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy at either catcher or designated hitter in recent lineups. Since he returned from a stint on the injured list June 16, Fairchild had picked up just four starts. The veteran outfielder has struggled overall in his limited opportunities this season, slashing .216/.273/.333 over 55 plate appearances.