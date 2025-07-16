Taijuan Walker News: Awarded another start

Walker is slated to make his next start Saturday against the Angels in Philadelphia, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

After the Phillies optioned Mick Abel to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on July 4, Walker stepped in last week to fill the vacant rotation spot. Though he had made each of his previous nine appearances out of the bullpen, Walker came through with a strong showing July 8 in San Francisco, limiting the Giants to one run on two hits and two walks over four innings. Walker will likely have a longer leash during Saturday's contest, and he should be able to maintain a spot in the rotation until Aaron Nola (ankle/rib) is ready to return from the 60-day injured list around early or mid-August.