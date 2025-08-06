Walker was brilliant Tuesday night, posting his first outing completing six innings while not allowing a run or a walk since September of 2016. Walker's made 13 starts this season and it was just his second time reaching six innings. Since returning to the rotation in July, Walker owns a 3.28 ERA 1.26 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 24.2 innings across five starts. With Aaron Nola (ankle\/rib) nearing a return, it's up in the air whether Walker will get another turn in the rotation or if he'll return to relief.