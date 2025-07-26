Taijuan Walker News: Hit hard in no-decision

Walker came away with a no-decision in Friday's 12-5 win over the Yankees, giving up three runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over 5.2 innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Solo shots by Cody Bellinger in the first inning, Austin Wells in the second and Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth accounted for all the damage off Walker, who got the hook after 83 pitches (55 strikes) one out short of his second quality start of the season. The veteran righty has served up five homers in his last two starts, but he's allowed just six runs total in those outings and will likely continue to hold down a rotation spot until Aaron Nola (ribs) is ready to return. Walker lines up to make his next trip to the mound on the road next week against the White Sox.