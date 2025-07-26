Tarik Skubal News: Activated ahead of start Saturday

The Tigers activated Skubal from the paternity list and deemed him the starter for Saturday's matchup versus Toronto.

Skubal was placed on the paternity list Wednesday, but he was never expected to miss a start. That will indeed be the case, as the All-Star southpaw is slated to take the mound against the Blue Jays in the evening. The Tigers made a few other moves impacting their pitching staff Saturday, signing reliever Luke Jackson and adding him to the 26-man roster while optioning Keider Montero and designating Geoff Hartlieb for assignment.