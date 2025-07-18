Thairo Estrada Injury: Hits IL

The Rockies placed Estrada (thumb) on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to July 11.

Estrada jammed his thumb July 7 against Boston and has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain. The IL move is backdated to before the All-Star break, so he'll become eligible to return during a three-game set against St. Louis next week. Ezequiel Tovar (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.