Thairo Estrada Injury: Takes swings Wednesday

Estrada (thumb) was spotted taking batting practice prior to the Rockies' game Wednesday against the Cardinals, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Estrada was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday due to a right thumb sprain, but because his IL stint was retroactive to a week before that date, he'll be eligible for activation at any time. His ability to take BP on Wednesday suggests a return isn't far away, but Estrada may not be cleared to play during this weekend's series in Baltimore if the Rockies decide he needs to head out on a brief rehab assignment beforehand.