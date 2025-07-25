Thairo Estrada News: Returns from injured list

The Rockies reinstated Estrada (thumb) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

The second baseman hasn't seen the field since July 7 due to the thumb sprain, but he's ready to rejoin Colorado for Friday's series opener in Baltimore. Estrada has a .284/.312/.397 slash line with two homers in 29 games this season and should reclaim the starting job at second base now that he's healthy.