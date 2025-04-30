Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tirso Ornelas headshot

Tirso Ornelas News: Playing time slipping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Ornelas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Ornelas will hit the bench for the second day in a row, and his brief run as a regular in the San Diego lineup has likely come to an end with the recent returns of Luis Arraez and Jason Heyward from the injured list. The left-handed-hitting Heyward is unlikely to start against most left-handed pitchers, but since Ornelas also bats from the left side, the Padres are more likely to turn to the right-handed-hitting Oscar Gonzalez to serve as a platoon mate for Heyward.

Tirso Ornelas
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now