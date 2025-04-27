NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Chase Burns, Reds: Burns was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga this past week. The second overall pick from 2024 produced a 3.09 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 11.2 innings in three starts with High-A Dayton to earn the step up. In addition to a fairly straight upper-90s fastball (touches 102), Burns boasts a monster upper-80s slider. His curveball is also a plus offering and his seldom-used changeup will flash plus to give him several options to retire hitters. Burns could hit Triple-A by late June and join the Reds later this season. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli appears close to returning from May 2023 Tommy John surgery. I said that last year, and then he experienced a dead arm. Cavalli's last significant action came at Triple-A Rochester during 2022 where he posted a 3.71 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 104:39 K:BB across 97 innings. He started the year on the injured list and recently began his rehab in the Florida Complex League. Cavalli made one appearance at Single-A Fredericksburg, then moved to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday where he threw five shutout innings while conceding two hits and one walk with four strikeouts across five innings. He tossed 69 pitches, 43 of which went for strikes, and will likely remain on the IL until mid-May while continuing to build up in the minors. Washington doesn't appear to have a rotation spot available for Cavalli, so the 26-year-old will likely be optioned to Triple-A Rochester once he's activated - though that could change if he pitches well. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (stash bid)

Yilber Diaz, Diamondbacks: Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Last season, he logged 104.1 innings in the minors split between Double-A and Triple-A and completed two stints with the big-league club across 28.1 frames while splitting time between the rotation and the bullpen. Diaz began the current campaign in Reno with a 5.82 ERA and 19:15 K:BB through five starts, but is likely to work out of the bullpen while with the Diamondbacks. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6 (upside potential)

Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers: Gonsolin was profiled last week and gets another mention as he inched closer to returning throwing five innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City while allowing a pair of runs on four hits and two walks while fanning three. He's also increased his workload over each appearance as he's in the final stages of his recovery from a back injury that he suffered in early March. Gonsolin had three minor-league rehab outings in September after recovering from his 2023 Tommy John surgery, so his innings will be limited. The Dodgers are likely to need a starting pitcher or two the next week with no designated fifth starter currently on the roster. With Blake Snell (shoulder) shut down from throwing, there's a decent chance Gonsolin - who's expected to be called up this week - could stay in the rotation if he makes a strong impression. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (same as prior week)

Cole Henry, Nationals: Henry has excelled since being promoted to make his major-league debut earlier this month. The 25-year-old right-hander has endured an injury-marred pro career since being selected in the second round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, but has looked good so far in a relief role having yet to surrender a run while posting a 0.64 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB through four appearances and could be used in higher-leveraged spots if he continues to thrive. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Stephen Kolek, Padres: Kyle Hart had an up-and-down start to the season while in the Padres' rotation, but the result is a 6.00 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across 21 innings that landed him in the minors. Kolek, who lost out to Hart in the battle for the fifth starter spot this spring, is on the same starting schedule to make him the favorite to fill the role. Keep in mind that Kolek posted a 6.38 ERA and 1.54 WHIP at Triple-A El Paso. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Steven Matz, Cardinals: Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol said Thursday that Matz moving into the rotation on a more permanent basis "should be on the table". He's made one start and six relief appearances so far this season and excelled in both roles with a 1.86 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB over 19.1 innings following a rough and injury shortened 2024. While Matz is pitching well enough to be considered for a regular place in the rotation, it doesn't seem that move is imminent - especially with none of the St. Louis starters struggling enough to warrant a switch. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (spec bid)

Tobias Myers, Brewers: Myers, sidelined with a strained left oblique, threw five scoreless innings and 76 pitches in his third and final rehab start for Triple-A Nashville on Apr. 18. He was activated as expected on Thursday, but struggled allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two across four frames. Myers came almost of out nowhere last season to post a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 127:36 K:BB in 138 innings. He'll slide into the middle of the Milwaukee rotation once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid)

Eury Perez, Marlins: Perez is coming back from April 2024 Tommy John surgery and began a rehab assignment with Single-A Jupiter on Saturday. He will likely need all the allotted 30 days on his assignment, which would set him up for a debut in late May. Perez displayed ace potential following his 2023 recall, but immediately regaining your stuff and command post-surgery isn't a guarantee - as we have seen with Sandy Alcantara - though the upside potential is massive given the talent. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (early spec return bid)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff has already been brought up here twice and is back again as he's getting closer to returning from 2023 shoulder capsule surgery that cost him all of last season. His third rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Nashville was his best one yet as he conceded two hits, struck out five and faced only two batters over the minimum in five innings and 61 pitches - 41 for strikes. This was a significant improvement from Woodruff's first two rehab outings where he gave up five earned runs on 10 hits and five walks through 7.2 combined frames. He likely will make one or two more rehab starts before joining the Brewers. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Zach Agnos, Rockies: Agnos failed to earn a roster spot on the Rockies out of spring training, but got his first look in the bigs this past week with Victor Vodnik (shoulder) going on the IL. He posted a 1.38 ERA and 63:11 K:BB over 52.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year, and he's continued to pitch well at Triple-A early in 2025. Agnos has recorded 46 saves during his minor-league career, but will likely need to work his way into a high-leverage role with the Rockies while being a name to watch. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Ryan Bergert, Padres: Bergert, a mid-tier prospect for the Padres, was promoted this week. Normally a starter, he's been working in relief for San Diego. Kyle Hart was sent down and Stephen Kolek is the favorite to take his rotation spot, though it's possible Bergert gets a look. He spent the entire 2024 campaign at Double-A San Antonio, where he turned in a 4.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 87:33 K:BB over 98 innings. This season, Bergert registered a 5.16 ERA and 24:10 K:BB over 22.2 innings covering five starts at Triple-A El Paso prior to being called up. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Ben Casparius, Dodgers: Casparius made his first career ML start Wednesday, where he allowed one hit and zero walks while striking out four batters through 2.2 shutout innings. Tony Gonsolin is close to returning, which impacts if Casparius gets another turn in the rotation. If Gonsolin needs more time, Casparius will likely get a chance to make another start this week. The 25-year-old righty logged a 3.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 72:35 K:BB in 67 innings across 16 appearances last season for Triple-A Oklahoma City, but may need to go elsewhere to remain a starter. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Camilo Doval, Giants: Doval went from elite closer to a stint in the minors last season. He appears to have regained his prior form and is up to five saves on the season, three of which have come over his last three outings. Doval is tied for the team lead with Ryan Walker in that category, though the latter has allowed six runs while only retiring two hitters on Apr. 20 and 23. Doval has a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB in 12 innings and is still technically second in the bullpen pecking order behind Walker despite recent struggles. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: rostered

Porter Hodge, Cubs: With Ryan Pressly (knee) unavailable, Hodge picked up his first save of the season on Wednesday. Since giving up six earned runs in two-thirds of an inning against Arizona on Apr. 18, he's fired three shutout frames to lower his ERA from 7.45 to 5.11. Hodge mixed a mid-90s fastball with a devastating sweeper and so far has shown improved control, which bodes well for future success. He accumulated nine saves and nine holds last year for Chicago, numbers he should exceed this season. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: rostered

Jesus Tinoco, Marlins: With Tanner Scott now in LA, the Marlins' closer spot is up in the air. Anthony Bender, Calvin Faucher and Tinoco all have recorded saves this season and the mix-and match could be the path forward the rest of the way. Tinoco has delivered four straight scoreless innings after coughing up two runs Apr. 12 during his first appearance after coming off the IL. He dominated after Miami claimed him off waivers in late July. Tinoco compiled a remarkable 2.03 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through 26.2 innings and quickly moved into a high-leverage role where he secured three saves and five holds the final two months. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Craig Yoho, Brewers: Milwaukee promoted Yoho on Monday after the reliever spun 9.2 innings while only allowing one unearned run with Triple-A Nashville while striking out nine and walking three. He climbed the ladder in the minors last season with a 0.94 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 101 strikeouts and 10 saves in 57.2 innings across three levels. Yoho's low-90s fastball isn't remarkable, but he boasts a 70-grade changeup and plus breaking ball that allows him to keep righties and lefties off balance despite lacking traditional late-inning velocity. He could factor in the closing situation later this year. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Francisco Alvarez, Mets: Alvarez, who suffered a fractured left hamate bone in spring training, was activated off the IL Friday, He appeared in consecutive games at Double-A Binghamton on Apr. 19 and 20 and Triple-A Syracuse on Apr. 22 and 23 to pave the way for his return. Alvarez took a step back offensively last season while Luis Torrens filled in for him while sidelined and bolstered by Hayden Senger. As such, Alvarez - who homered to the opposite field Saturday - may need to ease back in and earn the full-time starting role. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (due to upside potential, if not rostered)

Braxton Fulford, Rockies: Fulford was promoted Apr. 14 to replace Kris Bryant (back) on the active roster. He started strongly in Triple-A with a .868 OPS, five homers and 10 RBI across 44 at-bats to earn the call-up. Fulford was sent down and then called back up this week and could remain the backup catcher as long as Kris Bryant (back) is sidelined to allow Hunter Goodman to operate as the DH. It's also possible he gets demoted to make room for Alan Trejo, who was just acquired on Saturday. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Agustin Ramirez, Marlins: Ramirez was profiled last week and is right back here after being promoted Monday. Acquired from the Yankees in the Jazz Chisholm trade, Ramirez slashed .270/.368/.461 in 39 games last season at Triple-A Jacksonville. He produced a .254/.313/.479 line with three homers and 12 RBI in 19 games for Jacksonville before the move up. Ramirez's subpar defense could lead to him getting significant run at DH while maintaining his catcher eligibility with Joe Mack the possible catcher of the future in Miami. For now, look for Ramirez to get lots of playing time behind the plate. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Tyler Stephenson, Reds: Stephenson strained his oblique in mid-March and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. His length of absence suggests he'll require a few at-bats before rejoining the Reds roster - maybe 20-to-30 over a week - meaning he could return early this week. Stephenson rebounded offensively last season after a step back in 2023 by posting career-highs in in home runs (19), runs (69) and RBI (66), 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $16 (if available)

FIRST BASE

Bryce Eldridge, Giants: Eldridge stormed through four minor-league levels during 2024 in his first full professional season where he slashed .292/.374/.516 with 23 home runs. He made his season debut at Double-A Richmond on Tuesday after recovering from a left wrist injury suffered early in spring training. Eldridge, a 2023 first-round selection, could move up to Triple-A Sacramento relatively quickly if he's healthy and productive and be a midseason option for the Giants. He needs to improve against southpaws - which is expected to happen - but destroys righties. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Spencer Horwitz, Pirates: Horwitz underwent right wrist surgery this offseason and was cleared last Sunday for all baseball activities. He headed to the Pirates' Florida complex to participate in extended Spring Training as he starts his rehab. Horwitz went .265/.357/.433 with 19 doubles, 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 97 games for the Blue Jays as a rookie last season. He was traded from Toronto to Cleveland and then Pittsburgh back in December and will be the team's starting first baseman once ready to go. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

SECOND BASE

Nicky Lopez, Cubs: Lopez, who was with the Cubs during spring training before opting out of his minor-league contract and eventually signing with the Angels, signed a one-year deal with Chicago. He will initially fill an infield utility role, though could receive a decent amount of playing time at third if the Cubs aren't satisfied with Jon Berti as their primary option there. Other than a solid year in 2021 for KC, Lopez has been subpar offensively. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Jeff McNeil, Mets: McNeil, who suffered a right oblique strain in mid-March, was activated Friday. He appeared in back-to-back games at Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse to lead to his activation. McNeil fell from .326 in 2022 to .270 the following season and then .238 in 2024. He offers dual eligibility at second and in the outfield, with most of his playing time coming at the keystone - yet Luisangel Acuna and Brett Baty will also factor in. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

Owen Miller, Rockies: Miller was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He slashed .244/.322/.372 with two homers, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across 90 plate appearances and provides the Rockies a bench piece capable of appearing all over the infield and in the corner outfield places. Miller took the 40-man spot of Thairo Estrada (wrist), who was shifted to the 60-day IL. His stint with the parent club may be short as Colorado traded Saturday for Alan Trejo, who played for the club from 2020 to 2024 before signing a minor-league deal with the Rangers in December. But with Aaron Schunk going on the IL Saturday with a strained left groin, Miller could also stick. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Tim Tawa, Diamondbacks: Tawa continues to display power as he blasted his third homer in five games - and fourth over eight - on Thursday. The 26-year-old has six extra-base knocks among his nine hits as he's taken over as the starter at second in place of Ketel Marte (hamstring). Tawa's offensive upswing began in 2023 and continued at Triple-A last season and the start of the current campaign prior to his promotion, though part of that was due to the minor-league parks where he played. He's showing that the power is no fluke and he should continue to start while Marte is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11

THIRD BASE

Noelvi Marte, Reds: Marte was promoted when Matt McLain went on the IL and was expected to be sent back down when the latter returned. That proved to be the case, though he returned three days later to take the roster spot vacated by Christian Encarnacion-Strand (back) after he was placed on the 10-day IL Marte is making the most of this opportunity with three home runs while driving in 12 over a six-game stretch. He looks like a much better version of the player that missed 80 games due to a suspension and only batted .210 over 66 contests during 2024. The Reds seem to be prioritizing Marte at third ahead of Jeimer Candelario, who is handling more of a part-time role while Spencer Steer is Encarnacion-Strand's primary replacement at first. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (upped bid, raise if believe he stays hot)

SHORTSTOP

Mason McCoy, Padres: McCoy was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Monday to replace Luis Arraez (concussion) on the active roster. He was slashing .328/.425/.522 with two stolen bases, 13 runs scored, one homer and 16 RBI through 81 at-bats. McCoy appeared in 19 regular-season games (16 starts) for the Padres in 2024, all at shortstop. Gavin Sheets should see most of the playing time at first while Arraez is sidelined. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Jorge Barrosa/Alek Thomas, Diamondbacks: Thomas returns here gets as his main centerfield competition in Jake McCarthy was sent down to Triple-A Reno. He was starting versus righties and now should receive a similar opportunity against southpaws. Barrosa could also get a chance. If Thomas has success against lefties, he could run with the job. Offense has been a question in the past, but he's been better so far along with his solid defense. Barrosa - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4; Thomas - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (upped bid from prior)

Jordan Beck, Rockies: Hit your first three home runs of the season, make the column. It's an easy equation. In all seriousness, Beck offers a significant chance at consistent playing time following the demotion of Zac Veen, and the three long balls certainly won't hurt his cause. That doubled Beck's career output to six over 195 career plate appearances through Thursday - and then he added two more on Friday in three at-bats. The 24-year-old struggled in his debut during 2024 slashing .188/.245/.277 across his first 184 MLB plate appearances. His strikeout rate shot up to 35 percent against big-league competition and his slow start where he went .150 landed him at Triple-A. Beck didn't do well during that stint, but was called up with Brenton Doyle on the bereavement list. The 38th-overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee has been on a tear since being recalled aided by some hitting adjustments. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (up if think he stays hot)

Daz Cameron, Brewers: The Brewers selected Cameron's contract from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. He's been hot in the minors since being traded from Baltimore earlier this month having gone .372/.417/.837 with five homers, 16 RBI, nine runs scored and three steals across 10 games. Cameron will help give the Brewers some outfield depth, though he could receive opportunities to start with Garrett Mitchell (oblique) on the IL. His major-league numbers leave a lot to be desired, so be careful not to overrate. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Oscar Gonzalez/Gavin Sheets, Padres: Gonzalez and Sheets are both taking advantage of the additional playing time created by injuries. With all of Jackson Merrill (hamstring), Brandon Lockridge (hamstring), Jason Heyward (knee) Jake Cronenworth (ribs) and Luis Arraez (concussion) out, Gonzalez looks to be up for a near-everyday role until San Diego gets at least a couple of those players back in action. Look for some counting stats while Tirso Ornelas also gets some work. Sheets is enjoying a solid season and has moved up in the batting order due to the absence of Luis Arraez (concussion). He's receiving most of the playing time at first supported by Yuli Gurriel and Connor Joe while Cronenworth has been sidelined. Gonzalez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5; Sheets - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped bid from early this year)

Matt Gorski, Pirates: Gorski, a second-rounder from 2019, produced a strong spring training but failed to break camp with the parent club. He continued his solid play in the minors by maintaining a 122 wRC+ through 77 plate appearances that resulted in a promotion Thursday based on the struggles of the recently optioned Jack Suwinski. Gorski can play first - where he started Thursday - and the outfield to give him a chance to stick even when Spencer Horwitz returns. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Javier Sanoja/Ronny Simon, Marlins: The injury to Griffin Conine has created a hole in the Miami outfield. Dane Myers will see an uptick in work while Simon - who had a .962 OPS through 15 games with Triple-A Jacksonville and was called up to replacer Conine - will also factor in. Sanoja should be the primary beneficiary of Conine's absence while remaining a regular presence in the lineup versus left-handed pitching while also drawing starts against righties. His ability to play all over the diamond should keep him in the lineup, yet most of his playing time will be in left for Conine. Sanoja - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $6; Simon - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4

Cal Stevenson/Weston Wilson, Phillies: Stevenson missed out on the Opening Day roster, but was brought up by Philadelphia last Sunday as Brandon Marsh (hamstring) landed on the IL. He isn't likely to have a significant role this time around with Johan Rojas getting most of the time in center. Wilson opened the year on the shelf after suffering a moderate left oblique strain early in spring training, but was activated off the IL Wednesday to make his 2025 debut with the Phillies after completing a 10-game minor-league rehab assignment. The right-handed-hitter could end up settling into the short side of a platoon in left with the left-handed-hitting Max Kepler. Stevenson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $4; Wilson - 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $6

Eli White, Braves: White has seen his usage pick up over the last couple weeks, including a rare start against a righty as Atlanta looks for some production from its corner-outfield spots. He's responded by going 7-for-22 (.333) in nine games (six starts) since Apr. 14 with two doubles, a pair of homers, seven RBI and eight runs. White could continue to earn additional at bats, at least until Ronald Acuna returns. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9