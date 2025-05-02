Fantasy Baseball
Tirso Ornelas News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

The Padres optioned Ornelas to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

The 25-year-old was called up by San Diego on April 19 and will return to El Paso after going 1-for-14 with two walks and two strikeouts in his first seven big-league games. Ornelas, who is one of the Padres' top prospects, could get another look in the majors later this year, but for now he'll head back to Triple-A, where he has a .281/.418/.359 slash line through 79 plate appearances this year.

