TJ Friedl Injury: Eyeing return to lineup Friday
Friedl (wrist) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.
Friedl is tending to a bone bruise in his right wrist, an injury he suffered in Tuesday's 5-1 loss. The Reds held him out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-2 loss, though manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News that Friedl was available off the bench to pinch run or play defense. Friedl will remain limited to a bench role for the second day in a row because the wrist issue is still making it difficult for him to hit comfortably, but Francona expressed hope that the 29-year-old would be back in action for Friday's series opener versus the Guardians. Will Benson will cover center field in Frield's place Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now