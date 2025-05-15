TJ Friedl Injury: Eyeing return to lineup Friday

Friedl (wrist) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox.

Friedl is tending to a bone bruise in his right wrist, an injury he suffered in Tuesday's 5-1 loss. The Reds held him out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-2 loss, though manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News that Friedl was available off the bench to pinch run or play defense. Friedl will remain limited to a bench role for the second day in a row because the wrist issue is still making it difficult for him to hit comfortably, but Francona expressed hope that the 29-year-old would be back in action for Friday's series opener versus the Guardians. Will Benson will cover center field in Frield's place Thursday.