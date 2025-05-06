Touki Toussaint News: DFA'd by Halos

The Angels designated Toussaint for assignment Tuesday.

Toussaint made a bullpen appearance for the Angels on Sunday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three over two innings. The 28-year-old will go on waivers and could be claimed by a team looking to bolster its bullpen depth. Toussaint has a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB across 22 innings in Triple-A this season.