Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Yeah, But

The last week of the season always brings last-minute shuffling of pitching rotations. Some changes are out of the blue, but some are predictable under certain circumstances. For instance:

Kyle Bradish has two starts, yeah, but he isn't likely to go deep into the Sunday game

Justin Steele has two starts, yeah but he won't start Sunday if the Cubs have clinched a wild-card spot

Justin Verlander has two starts, yeah but he isn't likely to go deep into the Sunday game

Ryan Pepiot has two starts, yeah, but he could piggyback with Bobby Miller in the last game

Braxton Garrett has two starts, yeah, but he won't start Sunday if the Marlins have clinched a wild-card spot

Kenta Maeda has two starts, yeah, but he isn't likely to go deep into the Sunday game

Aaron Nola has two starts, yeah, but he won't start Sunday if the Phillies have clinched a wild-card spot

George Kirby has two starts, yeah, but he isn't likely to go deep into the Sunday game if the Mariners have clinched a playoff spot

Kevin Gausman has two starts, yeah, but he won't start Sunday if the Blue Jays have clinched a wild-card spot

As always, the schedule is pulled from the Probable Starters grid, so I am not responsible for rotations

I can't guarantee accuracy

